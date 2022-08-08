Sterling holds near $1.21 as traders review BoE forecasts

By 0923 GMT, Sterling was up 0.07% versus a slightly weaker dollar GBP=D3 to $1.2082.

Against the euro, the pound EURGBP=D3 was up 0.12% to 84.23 pence.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is the front-runner to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month, has criticised the BoE and said she will review its remit.

But ING's Turner was sceptical that Truss would follow through and played down the near-term impact on the pound.

"I think investors are taking the remarks made in these hustings with a huge pinch of salt," Turner said.

"It's probably too early to think that the pound will suffer on the question of BoE independence," Turner added.

