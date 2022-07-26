US Markets
STCC

Sterling holds at more than 2-week highs as economic outlook darkens rate view

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sterling consolidated at more than two-week highs on Tuesday but remained within recent trading ranges as analysts assessed the prospect of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England against the backdrop of a worsening economic outlook.

Updates prices

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sterling consolidated at more than two-week highs on Tuesday but remained within recent trading ranges as analysts assessed the prospect of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England against the backdrop of a worsening economic outlook.

The BoE will likely shy away from such a largeinterest rate rise in August and stick with the more modest 25 bps increases it has been delivering, but it is a close call, a Reuters poll of economists found.

"BoE is priced for tightening like the Fed but with a far worse economic outlook than the United States," said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING Bank in London.

"The worsening economic outlook will push the BOE to hold a less hawkish stance."

Against the U.S. dollar, the pound GBP=D3 touched its highest level since early July at $1.2090 as it moved from a March 2020 low of below $1.18 revisited this month. It was trading around $1.2052 in late London trading.

Versus the struggling euro EURGBP=D3, the British unit gained to 84.11 pence.

Latest positioning data show investors have consolidated their bearish bets on the pound at $4.3 billion, not far from a near two-year peak of $6.2 billion in May. GBPNETUSD=

Market sentiment was also cautious ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, when investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 75 bps.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Gareth Jones)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STCC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular