US Markets

Sterling holds at 2-week high after Spring statement

Contributor
Lucy Raitano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Sterling held at a two-week high against the euro and softened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to ease the UK's cost-of-living squeeze and inflation hit a 30-year high.

Updates prices, adds quotes

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Sterling held at a two-week high against the euro and softened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to ease the UK's cost-of-living squeeze and inflation hit a 30-year high.

Against the euro, sterling steadied at 83.137 pence, EURGBP=D3, the strongest level since March 8. The pound was down 0.4% against a strengthening U.S. dollar at $1.32095. GBP=D3

Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel against the backdrop of slowing economic growth and fast-rising inflation.

The announcement came after figures showed inflation at 6.2% in February, up 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2022, more than the 5.9% rise expected by the market.

Policymakers raised interest rates last week but signalled they would take a more cautious approach to policy tightening despite soaring inflation.

"While the Bank of England adopted a dovish tone last week, it may find it has no option to tighten in line with the Federal Reserve if only to dilute the inflationary impulse of a weaker pound," said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.

About 70% of wage earners will be better off according to Hewson, but whether the changes will keep track of the rate of inflation is another matter.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular