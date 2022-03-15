US Markets

Sterling holds at $1.30 as jobs data fuels rate hike bets

Joice Alves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday as strong jobs data supported the prospect of a Bank of England rate hike, while optimism around talks between Russia and Ukraine weighed on the U.S. dollar safe-haven demand.

Britain's unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, official figures showed, while vacancies hit a record high in the three months to February.

Sterling GBP=D3rose 0.5% against a weakening dollar to $1.3066 by 1535 GMT, after touching $1.3000 in Asian trading, its lowest level versus the dollar since November 2020.

"This morning’s UK jobs report...continued to signal tightness in the labour market and accelerating wage-growth dynamics, which support the prospect of another hike by the Bank of England on Thursday," said Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist at ING.

Money markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis points BoE interest rate hike on Thursday. IRPR

The dollar was overall weak against peers =USD as oil prices fell on indications of COVID-crimped economic growth in China and ongoing talks to halt the Russia-Ukraine conflict hit safe-haven demand.

Versus a strengthening euro EURGBP=D3, sterling rose 0.2% to 83.99 pence after falling to a five-week low in early London trading.

Analysts agree European currencies remain mostly driven by sentiment around the Russia-Ukraine war, with the euro set to benefit the most from a potential resolution of the conflict.

"The recent optimism can help GBP/USD avert a break below the key $1.3000 support but will likely continue to put upward pressure on EUR/GBP, given the euro’s higher beta to the conflict," Pesole said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular