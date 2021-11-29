Sterling holds above 11-month lows on Omicron concerns

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling held above an 11-month low on Monday as calm returned to global markets after the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Friday prompted investors to dump the British currency.

The pound GBP=D3 stabilised at $1.3324 in early London trading versus the U.S. dollar after plunging to a December 2020 low of $1.3278 on Friday. Against the euro EURGBP=D3, it strengthened 0.3% at 84.55 pence.

South Africa discovered the Omicron variant last week, prompting countries to rush to tighten border controls and sending markets into a tailspin on Friday.

But on Monday investors were engaged in "buying the dip" trades, as markets take a more balanced view of risks attached to what the WHO called a "variant of concern". Still, broader sentiment was a bit more cautious towards the pound.

"In terms of the outlook, for the UK it’s possibly a bigger risk as the market’s long-held assumption that the UK is unlikely to witness another lockdown," said Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura.

Investors worry that more lockdowns would water down expectations of rate hikes, a key factor that has held up the pound in recent weeks.

Markets are pricing in around 8 bps of an increase in interest rates by the Bank of England on Dec. 16. That has fallen from more than 12 bps at the start of last week.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.