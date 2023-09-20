News & Insights

Sterling hits lowest since May after cooler UK inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 20, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest since late May on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed more than expected in August, softening the case for the Bank of England to raise rates much beyond current levels.

British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) unexpectedly fell to 6.7% in August, official data showed on Wednesday, a day before the BoE is expected to raise rates again.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI would rise to 7.0% from July's 6.8% as a jump in fuel prices and an increase in a tax on alcoholic drinks helped to push up the annual inflation rate for the first time since February.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.4% on the day at $1.2343, compared with $1.2386 right ahead of the data, having hit a session low of $1.2334 in the immediate wake of the report.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Harry Robertson)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.