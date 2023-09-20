Sterling hits lowest since May after cooler UK inflation data

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest since late May on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation slowed more than expected in August, softening the case for the Bank of England to raise rates much beyond current levels.

British annual consumer price inflation (CPI) unexpectedly fell to 6.7% in August, official data showed on Wednesday, a day before the BoE is expected to raise rates again.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI would rise to 7.0% from July's 6.8% as a jump in fuel prices and an increase in a tax on alcoholic drinks helped to push up the annual inflation rate for the first time since February.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.4% on the day at $1.2343, compared with $1.2386 right ahead of the data, having hit a session low of $1.2334 in the immediate wake of the report.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Harry Robertson)

