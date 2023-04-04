Sterling hits highest against dollar since June 2022

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 04, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The pound rose to a 10 month high against the dollar on Tuesday, taking advantage of a softening in the U.S. currency.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose to as high as $1.2471, its highest since June 2022. It was last just below that level, up 0.4% on the day.

