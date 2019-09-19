Sterling hits 2-month high on EU's Juncker comment

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The British pound touched a two-month peak on Thursday in the wake of comments from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on UK's Sky News that he thinks Brussels can have a Brexit deal.

At 1:23 p.m. Eastern time (1823 GMT), sterling was up 0.60% at $1.2545 after hitting $1.2546, which was the highest since July 19.

It was 0.37% higher at 88.145 pence per euro, a level not seen since May 30.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)

