Sterling hits 11-month high vs dollar as Fed signals rate hike pause

By 1000 GMT, sterling GBP=D3 was little changed against the dollar at $1.2567, having hit its highest level since June last year at $1.2593 overnight.

The pound was edging higher against the euro ahead of an expected rate increase from the European Central Bank on Thursday, with the size of the move still up for debate.

Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point move, with around a 20% chance of a larger 50 basis point hike. Of 69 economists surveyed by Reuters, 57 expect a quarter-point move, with the other 12 forecasting a 50 basis point hike.

The euro was last down 0.1% versus the pound EURGBP=D3 at 87.94 pence.

Meanwhile, a survey showed Britain's services sector had its fastest growth in a year in April, boosted by new orders, while prices charged by businesses picked up pace, adding pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

The BoE is set to announce its policy decision in a week and is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point, with markets pricing in further tightening in upcoming meetings.

"Our latest views are that the BoE may not push back against these expectations next week - which would see sterling hang onto recent gains," said Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research for UK and CEE at ING.

Eyes were also on local elections in Britain, viewed as one of the last big opportunities to gauge public support before a national election expected next year, and a chance to assess if the main opposition Labour Party can convert its run of double-digit poll leads into election victories.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

