Sterling heads for second weekly gain after UK household support plan

By 0800 GMT, the pound was 0.1% higher at $1.2618 GBP=D3 after earlier reaching $1.2666. It is on course for a 1% gain this week.

Versus the euro, sterling was marginally higher at 85.06 pence EURGBP=D3 but that followed a fall on Thursday.

"If the passthrough of looser UK fiscal policy... is marginally tighter monetary policy - as a number of forecasters have hinted at - then the current composition of inflation (largely imported) gets leant into by a stronger pound, all else equal," said Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon.

MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny said the package unveiled this week would help cancel out the hit to real incomes from an expected energy bill rise in October. He expects this will likely lead the Bank of England to modify its recent "very grim forecasts" that predicted no growth through the rest of this year and a contraction in the fourth quarter and in 2023.

The Bank of England might therefore be encouraged to raise interest rates further than the two 25 basis point hikes MUFG expects, Halpenny said.

But with 125 bps of hikes priced in for 2022 he doubted this week's package would raise rate rise expectations, meaning "the impact on the pound will be marginal".

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.