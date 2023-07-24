Sterling heads for longest run of daily losses since 2020

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The pound headed for a seventh straight day of losses on Monday against the dollar, its longest losing streak since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, after a survey showed Britain's private sector growing at its slowest pace in six months in July.

The S&P Global/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index showed a preliminary reading of 50.7, down from 52.8 in June in the biggest month-on-month drop in 11 months.

Although above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction, it was the weakest reading since January.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.2% on the day at $1.2827 having touched a session low earlier of $1.2808 after a preliminary survey of UK business activity showed a downturn in British manufacturing deepened, while the service sector also slowed.

"Rising interest rates and the higher cost of living appear to be taking an increased toll on households, dampening a post-pandemic rebound in spending on leisure activities" said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, which produces the data.

"Meanwhile, manufacturers are cutting production in response to a worryingly severe downturn in orders, both from domestic and export markets," he said.

The pound has fallen for seven days in a row against the dollar, its longest losing streak since mid-March 2020.

Rate expectations in Britain have fluctuated wildly this month. Two weeks ago, money markets showed traders believed UK rates would peak at around 6.2% by next June. 0#BOEWATCH

Data points that have pointed to slowing inflation and weaker growth have prompted a reassessment that shows traders expect a peak of just 5.77% in rates by February, from 5% now.

In that time, the pound has fallen almost every day, losing around 2.6% in value. And yet speculators have built their most valuable bullish bet on sterling since 2014, according to weekly data from the U.S. markets regulator. GBPNETUSD=

"Unsurprisingly, the pound weakened on the back of the scaling back of interest rate expectations, retreating to $1.2850 from its recent high of $1.31," Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood Group, said.

"The silver lining here for UK investors was that this transformed last week’s gain in global equities of 0.6% in local currency terms into a 2.3% rise in sterling terms," he said.

One of the drivers for flows into sterling this year has been the yield advantage it has boasted over U.S. Treasuries. Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR traded at their biggest premium to two-year Treasuries since mid-2011 just three weeks ago, at 45 basis points. That gap has since shrunk to parity.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.