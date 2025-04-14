The Sterling Group To Sell Artisan Design Group To Lowe's Companies For $1.325 Bln

(RTTNews) - The Sterling Group, a middle market private equity firm, announced that it has agreed to sell Artisan Design Group to Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) for $1.325 billion.

Artisan Design Group is a provider of design, distribution and installation services for interior surface finishes, including flooring, cabinets and countertops, to national, regional, and local homebuilders and property managers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates 132 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 3,200 personnel across 18 states.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

