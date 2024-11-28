Sterling Group Reports Profit Amid Revenue Decline

Sterling Group Holdings Limited (HK:1825) has released an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited has reported a turnaround in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, achieving a profit of HK$3.2 million compared to a loss of HK$8 million in the same period last year. Despite a decline in revenue to HK$273.6 million, the company improved its gross profit margin to 18.9%, reflecting better cost management and reduced credit losses.

