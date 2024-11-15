Sterling Group Holdings to Review Interim Results

Sterling Group Holdings Limited (HK:1825) has released an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited has announced that its board will meet on November 28, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The board will also discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching for potential updates on the company’s financial performance and dividend plans.

