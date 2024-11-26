Sterling Group Holdings Expects Profitable Turnaround

Sterling Group Holdings Limited (HK:1825) has released an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited anticipates a turnaround with an expected net profit of not less than HK$3.0 million for the six months ended September 2024, compared to an HK$8.0 million net loss in the same period of 2023. This improvement is attributed to a significant reduction in expected credit loss provisions and enhanced efficiency in their manufacturing operations. Investors are advised to exercise caution and look forward to the detailed interim results set to be released by the end of November 2024.

