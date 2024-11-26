News & Insights

Stocks

Sterling Group Holdings Expects Profitable Turnaround

November 26, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sterling Group Holdings Limited (HK:1825) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sterling Group Holdings Limited anticipates a turnaround with an expected net profit of not less than HK$3.0 million for the six months ended September 2024, compared to an HK$8.0 million net loss in the same period of 2023. This improvement is attributed to a significant reduction in expected credit loss provisions and enhanced efficiency in their manufacturing operations. Investors are advised to exercise caution and look forward to the detailed interim results set to be released by the end of November 2024.

For further insights into HK:1825 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.