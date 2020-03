Sterling gives up ground as U.S. virus spending package talk boosts dollar

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Mar 10 (Reuters) - Sterling gave up some of its recent gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as expectations grew that the White House would unveil a fiscal stimulus package to limit the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

The greenback clawed back ground against a basket of currencies =USD, including the pound, after a recent slump fuelled by coronavirus fears and a collapse in U.S. government bond yields amid a flight to safety by investors.

President Donald Trump is due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday, after saying on Monday that he was prepared to take "major" steps to bolster the U.S. economy, boosting the dollar.

British investors will have to wait until Wednesday to see the extent of its own government's fiscal response to the virus outbreak, when new finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to boost spending in his first budget.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the greenback at $1.3068 GBP=D3 on Tuesday, after hitting a more than month-high of $1.32 the previous day.

Analysts said the pound could face further selling pressure.

"The downside pressure should be large today, targeting a correction," said Karl Steiner, chief quantitative strategist at SEB, adding that it could soon trade at $1.2982.

The pound edged up against the euro, up 0.29% at 87.05 pence per euro, but remained close to four-and-a-half month lows as concerns about ongoing fractious Brexit trade talks continue to weigh on the currency.

Investors will be watching whether the Bank of England chooses to cut benchmark rates alongside the government's Budget tomorrow, after incoming Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested there should be coordinated action.

However, analysts at ING suggested that the BoE may feel it has to wait until its next meeting on March 26.

"A rate cut linked to a budget may inevitably raise some questions surrounding independence – even if the circumstances may warrant it," they said.

Money markets are pricing in nearly two BoE rate cuts this month. =BOEWATCH

