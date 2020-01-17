Sterling, gilt yields inch lower, rate cut expectations rise after UK retail sales data

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sterling reversed gains and gilt yields succumbed on Friday after British retail sales came in lower than expected in December and weaker than the previous month.

The British currency traded higher earlier in the morning before declining by 0.2% to $1.3053 GBP=D3. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.1% at 85.25 pence EURGBP=D3.

Safe-haven UK gilt yields also fell across maturities, with the 2-year yield down 3 basis points on the day at 0.42% GB2YT=RR.

The data prompted money markets to further raise expectations of a Bank of England interest rate cut, pricing in around a 69% chance of a cut in January to the current rate at 0.75% BOEWATCH.

Export-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE hit a day high, rising 0.6%, in reaction to sterling's sharp sell-off.

The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC rose 0.3% as a rate cut could help companies making revenues domestical.

(Reporting by London Markets Team; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

