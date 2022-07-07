US Markets

Sterling gains to day's high after reports PM Johnson will step down

Sterling gained on Thursday after media reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down.

The pound, already higher on the day, rose to $1.1994 GBP=D3 as of 0809 GMT, up 0.6% on the session.

Versus the euro sterling climbed to 85.14 pence, the day's high EURGBP=D3.

