Sterling gains to day's high after reports PM Johnson will step down

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Sterling gained on Thursday after media reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down.

The pound, already higher on the day, rose to $1.1994 GBP=D3 as of 0809 GMT, up 0.6% on the session.

Versus the euro sterling climbed to 85.14 pence, the day's high EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes )

