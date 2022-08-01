US Markets

Sterling gains, shrugs off factory data ahead of BoE

Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sterling rose towards a one-month high on Monday as an upbeat mood on broader financial markets helped the British pound and as traders prepared for a Bank of England policy meeting this week at which it is expected to again raise rates.

By 0830 GMT, sterling was 0.2% higher against the dollar at $1.2206 GBP=D3, close to a one-month high of $1.2245 reached on Friday.

Against the euro sterling inched up 0.1% to 83.87 EURGBP=D3 near a three-month high of 83.46 touched on Thursday.

"Expect a bit of a wait-and-see approach in GBP price action heading into Thursday's Bank of England rate announcement. A look at rate expectations shows that the market is now fully pricing in a 50bp move, which is also our base-case scenario," ING analysts said.

"Still, we see a non-negligible risk of some pushback against the market’s hawkish pricing, which could trigger some weakness in the pound"

The pound has struggled versus the dollar in recent months, although its moves have mostly been driven by dollar-specific developments, such as a rush for safety and the Federal Reserve's more aggressive stance on tightening policy.

Versus the euro sterling has held up far better. The single currency has been weighed down by concerns about a euro zone recession and the fallout from soaring natural gas prices and shortages.

