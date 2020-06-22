Sterling gains may be short-lived as stalled Brexit talks weigh

Sterling rebounded from Asia's lows by 1.2337 as U.S. stocks shrugged off coronavirus worries to focus on economic recovery, but the rise could be short-lived if final-status Brexit talks fail to show progress soon.

GBP/USD's rise comes amid broad dollar selling as fears of global economic collapse earlier in the COVID-19 crisis remain in retreat. However, meandering EU-UK trade talks still threaten sterling's rally, and lack of progress so far heightens uncertainties about Britain's potential post-pandemic economic recovery. Bulls need a rise above the 10-DMA at 1.2554 to stem negative sentiment. Though data on speculative positioning reflects some sterling optimism [nL1N2DW2CQ], risks for GBP/USD remain tipped to the downside. Sterling should find support near recent lows by 1.2335/45, as well as the thinning daily cloud top at 1.2307. A break below there would open the way for a move to 1.2075, the May 18 low, and a further retrace toward early COVID-19 troughs by 1.1413. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eocAEr

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

