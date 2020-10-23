US Markets

Sterling gains after sources say France willing to compromise on fisheries

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped as much as 0.3% versus the dollar on Friday after signs of progress in one of the key sticking points in Brexit negotiations: fisheries.

French President Emmanuel Macron is laying the ground for a compromise on fisheries, industry members told Reuters.

The pound jumped as much as 0.3%, to a session high of $1.3122 GBP=D3, in response to the headlines.

British five- and 10-year gilt yields rose to their highest level since Sept. 1, up 2-3 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

