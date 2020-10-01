Sterling flips higher after FT tweet revives Brexit deal hopes

US Markets

Sterling had a rapid turnaround on Thursday, driving up over a cent to as high as $1.2975, after a Financial Times reporter tweeted that officials in London were more optimistic of a post-Brexit EU deal after the latest round of talks.

Sterling fell after a Reuters report that British and EU trade negotiators have failed to bridge their differences on state aid.

But it reversed its losses after a FT reporter tweeted at 1107 GMT that a "landing zone" for state aid has been identified and that fishing remains the last sticking point.

At 1152 GMT it was up 0.3% on the day versus the dollar at $1.2965 GBP=D3. Versus the euro it was up 0.2% at 90.725 pence per euro EURGBP=D3. It had been as low as $1.2819.

