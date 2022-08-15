Sterling falls vs dollar as focus turns to UK data

By 0829 GMT, the pound was down 0.33% against the stronger dollar at $1.20955. GBP=D3

Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 84.555 pence. EURGBP=D3

Meanwhile, BoE governor Andrew Bailey told British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi he was "open to a review" of the central bank's mandate, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Liz Truss, the front-runner to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister, previously said she plans to conduct a review of the Bank of England's policy remit.

Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium Research showed on Saturday. The winner of the contest will be announced on Sept. 5.

