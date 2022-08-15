US Markets

Sterling falls vs dollar as focus turns to UK data

Samuel Indyk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The British pound fell on Monday against a broadly stronger dollar at the start of a week where traders and the Bank of England (BoE) will get the latest insight into the strength of the labour market and price pressures.

By 0829 GMT, the pound was down 0.33% against the stronger dollar at $1.20955. GBP=D3

Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 84.555 pence. EURGBP=D3

Meanwhile, BoE governor Andrew Bailey told British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi he was "open to a review" of the central bank's mandate, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Liz Truss, the front-runner to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister, previously said she plans to conduct a review of the Bank of England's policy remit.

Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium Research showed on Saturday. The winner of the contest will be announced on Sept. 5.

