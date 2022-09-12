Sterling falls to weakest since early 2021 against euro

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sterling briefly fell to its lowest level since early 2021 against a robust euro on Monday, while news that Britain's economy grew less than expected in July highlighted a weak growth outlook.

A broad pullback in the dollar meant there was some respite for a battered pound, which rallied over 1% to $1.1705 -- its highest in almost two weeks and up from a 37-year low hit last week at $1.1407 GBP=D3.

Sterling also managed to claw back some ground against the euro, having fallen to its lowest levels since early 2021 at around 87.215 pence earlier on as the euro benefited from hawkish European Central Bank commentary the over the weekend.