Sterling falls to two-month low ahead of new UK restrictions
Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The pound slipped to two-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of a fresh set of mobility restrictions to be imposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sterling fell 0.51% to $1.2751 against the dollar, the lowest level since July 24 GBP=D3 while the pound was down 0.25% against the European common currency at 92 pence EURGBP=D3.
Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home and announce new curbs on pubs, bars and restaurants, stopping some way short of a full national lockdown of the sort he imposed in March.
"Assuming a full two-week lockdown ('circuit-breaker') is avoided, the markets may show signs of relief given there has for some time been a strong assumption that full lockdowns like in March-May would be avoided," MUFG Research said in a note.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)
((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 1594; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban