Sterling falls to three-week low against dollar

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday, pulled down in holiday-thinned trade by nagging concern over the British government's hard line on Brexit talks.

The pound fell to a low of $1.2905 GBP=D3, down 0.6% on the day. It was also 0.6% lower versus the euro at 85.79 pence EURGBP=D3, hitting its lowest level in over three weeks.

"The direction of last few days has been downward as the market is concerned about post-Brexit negotiations but one wouldn't draw too many conclusions about today's moves as liquidity is poor," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in London.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao)

