Sterling falls to lowest since late 2020 versus dollar

Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to its lowest level since late 2020 versus the dollar on Friday, after data showed British retail sales dropped in March by more than expected.

The British pound fell to as low as $1.2906 and was last down almost 0.5% on day GBP=D3. It also weakened against the euro, and was last down 0.4% at around 83.49 pence per euro.

British retail sales volumes slid by 1.4% in March from February, a worse reading than average economist forecast in a Reuters poll that had pointed to a 0.3% monthly drop, official data showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Stefano Rebaudo)

