Sterling falls to lowest since early September, below $1.22

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 dropped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since early September on Monday, as Britain toughened its approach to containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The pound has been in retreat as fears about the likely full economic impact of the pandemic have roiled global markets and sent investors fleeing to assets seen as relative safe havens, including the dollar.

Sterling fell as much as 0.6% to $1.2192 on Monday GBP=D3. Against the euro it edged up 0.2% to 91.06 pence per euro EURGBP=D3, but was still trading near the previous day's six-month low of 89.89 pence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday tightened restrictions and placed curbs on social life in Britain.

