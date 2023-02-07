US Markets

Sterling falls to a fresh one-month low against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 07, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a fresh one-month low against a strengthening dollar, as investors expect the Bank of England to end its series of rate hikes soon, while the Federal Reserve could keep raising rates more than previously expected.

Investors await provisional data for British fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Friday and more comments from BoE speakers, while fading risk appetite due to geopolitical tensions might weigh on the pound.

Sterling fell 0.25% to $1.1995, after hitting its lowest since January 6 at $1.1986.

