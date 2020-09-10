Sterling falls to 10-week low vs euro as emergency Brexit talks start
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The British pound fell to a 10-week low of 91.64 pence versus the euro EURGBP=D3 as well as sliding 0.5% to $1.2932 GBP=D3, nearing a six-week low, as negotiations between UK and European Union representatives were due to start.
Thursday's talks will discuss Britain's attempts to undermine its Brexit divorce settlement with the bloc.
