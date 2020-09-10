Sterling falls to 10-week low vs euro as emergency Brexit talks start

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The British pound fell to a 10-week low of 91.64 pence versus the euro EURGBP=D3 as well as sliding 0.5% to $1.2932 GBP=D3, nearing a six-week low, as negotiations between UK and European Union representatives were due to start.

Thursday's talks will discuss Britain's attempts to undermine its Brexit divorce settlement with the bloc.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Huw Jones)

