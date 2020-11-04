Sterling falls more than 1% as U.S. election results eyed

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The British pound fell more than 1% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as investors sold riskier currencies and bought the safe-haven greenback, with early results in the U.S. presidential election showing a very tight race between Democratic challenger Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Against the dollar, the British currency fell more than 1.1% to $1.2915 GBP=D3 while it weakened 0.6% versus the euro at 90.21 pence EURGBP=D3.

Britain and the European Union will be recommended to begin a new round of talks on Brexit in London during the weekend, The Times reported.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

