Sterling falls below the $1.29 mark against the dollar

Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling fell below the $1.29 mark against the dollar on Wednesday after new British government legislation intended for the post-Brexit period explicitly acknowledged certain provisions would be inconsistent with international law.

The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement by modifying export declarations and other exit procedures.

The pound, already trading lower to the dollar, extended losses to fall to its lowest since July 28, down as much as 0.7% on the day at $1.2885. GBP=D3

It fell 0.6% to 91.25 pence per euro. EURGBP=D3

