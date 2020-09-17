US Markets

Sterling falls below $1.29 on Bank of England negative rates talk

Contributor
Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sterling lost 0.6%, or around one cent, versus the dollar after the Bank of England said that it had been briefed on how a negative interest rate could be implemented effectively, should it be needed.

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sterling lost 0.6%, or around one cent, versus the dollar after the Bank of England said that it had been briefed on how a negative interest rate could be implemented effectively, should it be needed.

Sterling was steady near $1.298 before the statement and fell to as low as $1.2883, losing around 0.6% GBP=D3. It also fell versus the euro, down around 0.5% on the day at 91.505 pence per euro at 1113 GMT EURGBP=D3.

British government bond yields also nudged lower after the BoE comments. Yields on two-year gilts were last down 2.5 basis points on the day at -0.08% GB2YT=RR.

Money markets ramped up their expectations of British interest rates entering negative territory. Futures contracts maturing in February 2021 were pricing in policy rates falling below zero for the first time compared to March 2021 earlier.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular