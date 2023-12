LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sterling dropped after data showed British inflation fell to 3.9% in November, below expectations.

The pound was last down 0.45% at $1.2673 GBP=D3.

FTSE stock futures extended their gains FFIc1.

(Reporting by Alun John and Danilo Masoni; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

