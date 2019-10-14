Sterling falls as Britain, EU prepare for more talks on Brexit deal

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell in early London trading on Monday after the European Union and Britain said over the weekend that a lot more work would be needed to secure an agreement on Britain's departure form the bloc.

The pound was down 0.6% at $1.2568 GBP=D3, the day's low. Against the euro, the British currency was also 0.6% weaker at 87.76 pence EURGBP=D3.

Sterling had rocketed higher at the end of last week in its biggest two-day gain for several years, after Britain and the EU announced the surprise restarting of negotiations to agree a withdrawal arrangement before the scheduled Oct. 31 Brexit date.

Britain on Sunday said the latest talks had been "constructive" and there would be more talks on Monday.

