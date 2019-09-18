US Markets

Sterling falls after weaker than expected inflation

Contributor
Tommy Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling fell on Wednesday after British prices in August grew at a their slowest pace since late 2016, while concerns about whether a last-minute Brexit deal was achievable also weighed on the currency.

UK August CPI at 1.7% vs forecast of 1.9%

Pound falls 0.3% to $1.2457

EU's Juncker warns on no-deal Brexit risk despite optimism

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

Recasts after inflation data, adds quote

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday after British prices in August grew at a their slowest pace since late 2016, while concerns about whether a last-minute Brexit deal was achievable also weighed on the currency.

Prices of goods and services paid by consumers rose at an annual rate of 1.7% in August after a 2.1% increase in July, official data showed. A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rate of 1.9%.

The lower-than-forecast rate will be a welcome boost for British consumers and comes ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The BoE targets a 2% inflation rate.

"While the data will likely cause a knee-jerk sell-off in sterling and stoke some volatility, market focus and long-term direction will continue to be driven by parliamentary and Brexit developments," said Sam Cooper at Silicon Valley Bank.

The pound fell 0.3% to $1.2457 GBP=D3 from trading around $1.2480 before the inflation data was released.

That followed a rally to a six-week high on Tuesday of $1.2528 on the back of optimism that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to secure a Brexit deal with the European Union before the Oct. 31 deadline.

"The pound continues to benefit from building optimism over the potential for a last-minute Brexit deal and more likely a short Article 50 extension which have both helped ease more immediate no-deal Brexit risks," MUFG analysts said in a research note sent to clients.

Investors have been reassured by British lawmakers voting to block a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, helping sterling to rally strongly over the past week. But there was some caution on Wednesday as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the risk of a no-deal divorce was "very real".

Against the euro sterling was unchanged at 88.585 pence EURGBP=D3.

The BoE is expected to keep interest rates at 0.75% on Thursday when it meets. Policymakers have said rates could rise or fall in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Financial Times reported that the appointment of Governor Mark Carney's successor was set to be pushed back until after a forthcoming election, which Johnson wants to call.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Pravin Char)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular