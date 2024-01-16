News & Insights

US Markets

Sterling falls after UK wage growth slows

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 16, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The pound fell on Tuesday after data showed the growth in British wages slowed in November, supporting bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates sharply this year.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.41% at $1.2675, having traded around 0.3% lower at $1.2683 before the figures were released.

Average earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.6% year-on-year in November, down from 7.2% in October.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2023 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.