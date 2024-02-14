News & Insights

Sterling falls after milder UK inflation numbers

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

February 14, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sterling GBP=D3 dipped on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation did not accelerate in January as expected, possibly relieving some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep rates where they are for longer.

British consumer price inflation stood at an annual rate of 4.0% in January, unchanged from December, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 4.2%.

The pound was last down 0.2% at $1.2565, compared with $1.2603 before the data. Against the euro EURGBP=D3, sterling was down 0.18% at 85.21 pence.

