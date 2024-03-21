News & Insights

Sterling falls after BoE keeps interest rates on hold

March 21, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain's economy is "moving in the right direction" for the central bank to start cutting interest rates.

As widely expected, the BoE kept its benchmark rate at 5.25%, its highest level since 2008, a day after data showed inflation fell to its lowest in almost two-and-a-half years but stayed too high for comfort.

Sterling GBP=D3 fell 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2738.

Against the euro, it fell 0.3% to 85.66 pence EURGBP=D3.

