The British pound extended losses in early trading on Wednesday after official data showed British consumer price inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%. [nL8N2Y917G]

In early London trading, sterling GBP=D3 extended losses against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar and was down 0.4% at $1.2270. Versus a struggling euro EURGBP=D3, the pound held its ground at 85.87 pence.

