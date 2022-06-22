Sterling extends losses after UK inflation hits new 40-year high

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The British pound extended losses in early trading on Wednesday after official data showed British consumer price inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 9.1%.

In early London trading, sterling GBP=D3 extended losses against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar and was down 0.4% at $1.2270. Versus a struggling euro EURGBP=D3, the pound held its ground at 85.87 pence.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

