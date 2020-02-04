Sterling extends fall, nears 6-week low vs dollar

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to nearly a six-week low on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses, undermined by dollar strength across the board and renewed hard Brexit fears after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tough tone on European Union trade talks.

The pound was down 0.4% at $1.2945 GBP=D3, its lowest since Dec. 25. It fell by 0.3% versus the euro at 85.35 pence EURGBP=D3, its weakest since Jan. 21. The currency suffered its biggest one-day fall against the dollar since Dec. 17 on Monday.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Olga Cotaga)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.