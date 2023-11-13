Sterling edges up as UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sterling was a touch firmer against the euro and dollar on Monday after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman, a government source said.

The move was part of a wider reshuffle after Braverman criticised the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2243 GBP=D3, a touch higher on the day. Against the euro, the pound stood at 87.33 pence -- also marginally higher on the day.

Benchmark 10-year UK gilt yields GB10YT=RR were flat on the day at 4.343%, narrowly off a session high of 4.363%.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

