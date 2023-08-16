News & Insights

Sterling edges up after UK inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 16, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound rose slightly against the dollar GBP=D3 on Wednesday, after data showed UK inflation slowed in July while a core measure slightly exceeded forecasts.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8%, official figures showed. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, remained at 6.9% in July, flat versus the June reading, and higher than economist expectations for a reading of 6.8%.

The pound was last up 0.1% at $1.2712 and was little changed against the euro, with the single currency last buying 85.85 pence EURGBP=D3.

