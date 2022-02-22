Sterling edges lower as Ukraine tensions intensify

US Markets

The British pound edged lower on Tuesday as investors fled to the relative safety of government debt and the low-yielding Swiss franc after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

The pound tumbled as much as 0.3% in early London trading versus the greenback, but subsequently trimmed losses to stand down 0.2% on the day at $1.3580 GBP=D3.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

Against the euro, the British currency EURGBP=D3 weakened 0.4% to 83.48 pence. Broader currency markets also bounced off early lows with the U.S. dollar sliding into negative territory.

