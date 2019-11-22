US Markets

Sterling edges higher ahead of PMI data

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The pound edged higher on Friday, setting the stage for a modest weekly gain, as investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude before a Dec. 12 general election.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The pound edged higher on Friday, setting the stage for a modest weekly gain, as investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude before a Dec. 12 general election.

Markets are also waiting for purchasing manager (PMI) data due shortly.

Voters face a stark choice at the upcoming election: a socialist vision pushed by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, including widespread nationalisation and free public services, or Prime Minister Boris Johnson's drive to deliver Brexit within months and to build a "dynamic market economy".

In the absence of any major market data this week, traders have been happy to keep the British currency in narrow ranges.

The pound has traded in a tight $1.2888-1.2985 band this week, its smallest weekly range since July 2014, according to Refinitiv data.

"The choices are arguably poor from a market point of view," said Marie Owens-Thomsen, chief economist at wealth manager Indosuez, speaking of the choice between Johnson and Corbyn.

"With a large majority for Boris [Johnson], we would probably increase the probability of leaving perhaps even without a deal; while a large majority for Corbyn would have the potential for lots of non-market friendly economic policies. So that’s not a good solution either," she said.

Against the dollar GBP=D3, the pound edged 0.1% up at $1.2915 while it was broadly steady against the euro at 85.72 pence EURGBP=D3.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Jeremy Boulton; Editing by James Drummond)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular