Sterling edges higher after UK earnings grow at joint-record pace

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The pound inched higher on Tuesday after data showed British wages grew at a record pace again in July, potentially adding to pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose after the data was released, but then pared its gains and was last up 0.06% at $1.2516, having traded at $1.2508 before the figures were published.

British wages excluding bonuses were 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to July, matching the record pace set in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

