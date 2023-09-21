Sterling drops, UK stocks bounce after BoE holds rates

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound fell to its lowest since March and British stocks rallied after the Bank of England held interest rates steady at 5.25%, following a cooler-than-expected inflation print the previous day.

Sterling was last down 0.57% at $1.2273 at 1115 GMT, after touching its lowest since late March at $1.2231 just after the decision. It traded around 0.4% lower at $1.23 before the BoE's move GBP=D3.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC also pared losses and was last just 0.08% lower. Both gauges outperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX, which was down around 1.1%.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted by a narrow margin of 5-4 to keep its benchmark rate at 5.25%.

The decision came a day after data showed British inflation slowed more than expected in August, coming in at 6.7% year-on-year, down from 6.8% in July. Economists had expected a rise to 7%.

"There are increasing signs of some impact of tighter monetary policy on the labour market and on momentum in the real economy more generally," the MPC said in a statement.

The euro EURGBP=D3 was last 0.4% higher against the pound at 86.75 pence. It traded at around 86.65 pence before the Bank's decision, up around 0.3%.

Pricing in derivatives markets showed traders' average bet was that BoE rates would rise to 5.36% by early 2024, down from around 5.42% before the decision.

"The question now is firmly centred on whether this pause will remain or if another rate rise will be needed in November, only time and further economic data will tell," Frances Haque, UK chief economist at Santander, said.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper)

