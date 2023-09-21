News & Insights

Sterling drops to lowest since March after BoE holds rates

September 21, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound extended losses on Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates steady at 5.25% as inflation slowed more than expected in August.

Sterling was last down 0.65% at $1.2266, its lowest since March, having traded around 0.4% lower at $1.23 before the BoE decision GBP=D3.

Meanwhile, the euro EURGBP=D3 was last 0.48% higher against the pound at 86.77 pence. It traded at around 86.65 pence before the Bank's move, up around 0.3%.

The decision came a day after data showed British inflation slowed more than expected in August, coming in at 6.7% year-on-year, down from 6.8% in July. Economists expected a rise to 7%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

