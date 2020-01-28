Sterling drops on Brexit trade deal concerns, BoE nerves

Britain's pound slipped to a one-week low versus the dollar and weakened against the euro on Tuesday on concern about Britain's future relationship with the European Union and ahead of a Bank of England meeting that could see an interest rate cut.
