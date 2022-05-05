US Markets

Sterling drops back towards 21-month lows before BoE decision

Contributor
Danilo Masoni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The British pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar before a key policy announcement from the Bank of England and after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its biggest rate hike in 22 years.

By 0749 GMT, sterling was down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar at $1.2542, reversing Wednesday's gains and falling back towards the lowest level since July 2020, hit last week at $1.2412. GBP=D3

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.5% to 84.49 pence. EURGBP=D3

The pound has weakened in recent weeks on expectations that the BoE may have to slow the pace of tightening as the central bank battles with above-target inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that is showing signs of weighing on economic activity.

Sterling has also struggled against a soaring dollar, which has been supported by bets of aggressive tightening by the Fed and by its safe-haven appeal, given the growing uncertainty over the economic outlook.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Clarence Fernandez)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular