Sterling drops back towards 21-month lows before BoE decision

By 0749 GMT, sterling was down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar at $1.2542, reversing Wednesday's gains and falling back towards the lowest level since July 2020, hit last week at $1.2412. GBP=D3

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.5% to 84.49 pence. EURGBP=D3

The pound has weakened in recent weeks on expectations that the BoE may have to slow the pace of tightening as the central bank battles with above-target inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that is showing signs of weighing on economic activity.

Sterling has also struggled against a soaring dollar, which has been supported by bets of aggressive tightening by the Fed and by its safe-haven appeal, given the growing uncertainty over the economic outlook.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point.

